Commit Tracker: How Michigan Pledges Performed Over The Weekend

Michigan Wolverines football running back pledge CJ Stokes has rushed for nine scores this season.

LB Aaron Alexander, Belleville (Mich.) High

The Skinny: His squad notched a resounding victory over Livonia (Mich.) Stevenson, 58-0, to improve to 3-1 on the season. Belleville's only loss came when over 15 players were out with an illness. Up Next: at Dearborn (Mich.) Fordson Sept. 24

QB Jayden Denegal, Apple Valley (Calif.) High

The Skinny: Led an explosive offense in a 42-0 victory over Victorville (Calif.) Silverado. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 149 yards and four touchdowns with one interception, while adding a one-yard scoring rush. Season Stats: Has connected on 64 of his 103 pass attempts for 840 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions, and rushed for 146 yards and five scores on 34 carries. Up Next: Bye week; vs. Phelan (Calif.) Serrano Sept. 30

DE Mario Eugenio, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither

The Skinny: Helped his team to a 28-24 victory over Largo (Fla.) High. Season Stats: In the two games in which stats were made available, he has registered three tackles. Up Next: Tampa Bay (Fla.) Tech Sept. 24

DT Mason Graham, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite

The Skinny: The No. 12 team in the country, according to MaxPreps, beat Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, 44-22. Season Stats: In the two games that stats were made available for, he has accumulated 12 tackles, including seven for a loss of yards. Up Next: vs. La Mesa (Calif.) Helix Sept. 24

DE Kevonté Henry, Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger

The Skinny: Posted three tackles, including one stop for loss, in a 47-19 setback to La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat. Up Next: at Mission Viejo (Calif.) High Sept. 24

DB Will Johnson, Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South

The Skinny: His team's 17-8 loss to Romeo (Mich.) High marked its second straight setback. Season Stats: In one game in which stats were available, he returned a punt for a touchdown, notched an interception and took a jet sweep 18 yards. Up Next: vs. Utica (Mich.) Eisenhower Sept. 24

OL Connor Jones, Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge

The Skinny: Jones is part of an offense that has scored over 40 points in three out of four contests and 30-plus in all four. His team is a perfect 4-0, having just defeated Pueblo West (Colo.) High over the weekend. Up Next: at Lakewood (Colo.) High Sept. 24



DB Kody Jones, Germantown (Tenn.) High

The Skinny: His team beat Barlett (Tenn.) High, 28-0, with Jones returning an interception for a touchdown Season Stats: In one game in which stats were made available, Jones notched 113 rushing yards and one touchdown. Up Next: at Germantown (Tenn.) Houston Sept. 24

TE Marlin Klein, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee

The Skinny: Had a four-yard rush and no catches in his team's 37-13 win over Arden (N.C.) Christ School. Season Stats: Klein has racked up 40 receiving yards on four receptions and one rush for four yards in four contests. Up Next: vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day Sept. 24

TE Colston Loveland, Gooding (Idaho) High

The Skinny: Team was idle last week. Season Stats: Has made 16 catches for 256 yards and four touchdowns in three games. Up Next: at Declo (Idaho) High Sept. 24

WR Tyler Morris, LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy

The Skinny: Morris is out with an ACL injury. His squad beat Niles (Ill.) Notre Dame, 24-21, for its first victory of the campaign. Up Next: vs. Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Sept. 24

LB Micah Pollard, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail

The Skinny: Had two tackles, with one behind the line of scrimmage, in his team's 23-8 triumph over Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin. Season Stats: Has 16 tackles, including six stops for loss, in four tilts. Up Next: at St. Augustine (Fla.) High Sept. 24

CB Myles Pollard, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood

The Skinny: His team beat Brentwood (Tenn.) High, 21-16. Up Next: at Hendersonville (Tenn.) High

RB CJ Stokes, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School

The Skinny: Carried the ball 10 times for 149 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-7 victory over Sumter (S.C.) Wilson Hall. Season Stats: Rushed for nine touchdowns in four games. Up Next: at Manning (S.C.) Laurence Manning Academy Sept. 24

