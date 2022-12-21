Michigan got a big boost to their 2023 recruiting class securing four-star receiver Karmello English on Wednesday. The one-time Auburn commit was also being heavily recruited by the Kentucky Wildcats. The Wolverines got English on campus for an official back in June sticking with him to the end for his signed NLI.

WHAT MICHIGAN IS GETTING

English can be that inside-outside receiver burning Big Ten defenses. The Phenix City (Ala.) area product has the speed to be a vertical threat extending defenses but also has the burst in space to play in the slot.

WHAT MAKES ENGLISH DIFFERENT

There is a no fear attitude English brings to the field. Working over 7A defenses for the Red Devils, English has gone against future Power Five safeties and corners going across the middle to help move the chains downfield. English is a solid route runner who will improve once on campus. On the athletic front, English is on par with the best of the best.

English was used in a wide variety of ways during his senior campaign with defenses keying on him. He was a catching machine pulling down 70 for 850 yards with 11 trips into the end zone.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR MICHIGAN

Current and future Michigan quarterbacks must be impressed with the talent being collected on the outside in this class. In addition to English, the Wolverines are bringing in fellow four-stars Semaj Morgan and Fredrick Moore. This group will help keep the scoreboard lit for Michigan.

IN HIS WORDS

“What put Michigan over the top was the atmosphere, how much the fans showed love, coach (Jim) Harbaugh, (Ron) Bellamay (WR), and the whole staff. They have been there since Day 1; even when I was committed to Auburn they were still there.”