Commitment breakdown: Rivals250 DE Derrick Moore picks Michigan
Rivals250 defensive end Derrick Moore was locked in with Oklahoma before news of Lincoln Riley's sudden departure for USC came to light. The Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances standout originally chose the Sooners over Ohio State, Penn State, Maryland, Georgia, and Florida but since reopening his recruitment, Moore has focused on Ole Miss and Michigan. USC tried to get involved as well.
After taking official visits to Ole Miss this past week and to Michigan over the weekend, Moore decided to spend his college career at Michigan.
*****
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State | JUCO
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
WHAT THE WOLVERINES ARE GETTING...
Moore was outstanding this past season and proved he is one the best defensive end prospects in this class. He is great at the point of attack, shocking offensive linemen with his hands and showing the ability to disengage and get ball carrier to the ground. Moore can dominate offensive tackles with his combination of strength and technique. He has very good speed off the edge but what makes him hard to block is the way he uses his hands to swat away offensive linemen. Moore measures in at 6-foot-4 but plays low to the ground and uses leverage to his advantage when engaging with offensive linemen and when making tackles. He also does a good job of jarring the ball loose when hitting running backs and quarterbacks.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR MICHIGAN...
Michigan may be losing Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo to the NFL but Moore will do a nice job of replacing some of their production when he gets on the field. The Wolverines had a need at defensive end in this class and they've done a nice job addressing this area, especially when you factor in what Moore brings to the table. Michigan has a great relationship with the St. Frances program and there is no reason to think that won't continue. Moore will be joining former teammates like Blake Corum and Nikhai Hill-Green along with his former head coach in Biff Poggi.