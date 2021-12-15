Commitment breakdown: Rivals250 DE Derrick Moore picks Michigan

Rivals250 defensive end Derrick Moore was locked in with Oklahoma before news of Lincoln Riley's sudden departure for USC came to light. The Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances standout originally chose the Sooners over Ohio State, Penn State, Maryland, Georgia, and Florida but since reopening his recruitment, Moore has focused on Ole Miss and Michigan. USC tried to get involved as well. After taking official visits to Ole Miss this past week and to Michigan over the weekend, Moore decided to spend his college career at Michigan.

WHAT THE WOLVERINES ARE GETTING...

Moore was outstanding this past season and proved he is one the best defensive end prospects in this class. He is great at the point of attack, shocking offensive linemen with his hands and showing the ability to disengage and get ball carrier to the ground. Moore can dominate offensive tackles with his combination of strength and technique. He has very good speed off the edge but what makes him hard to block is the way he uses his hands to swat away offensive linemen. Moore measures in at 6-foot-4 but plays low to the ground and uses leverage to his advantage when engaging with offensive linemen and when making tackles. He also does a good job of jarring the ball loose when hitting running backs and quarterbacks.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR MICHIGAN...