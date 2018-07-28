Ticker
Commitment Impact: Andre Seldon To Michigan

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Three-star cornerback Andre Seldon jumped at the chance to commit to his dream school.
Brandon Brown

Belleville (Mich.) High three-star cornerback Andre Seldon committed to Michigan on June 20 after picking up an offer after an impressive performance at U-M's camp. The 5-9, 154-pounder is considered the No. 26 cornerback in the country and the No. 12 player in the state of Michigan.

