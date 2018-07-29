Ticker
football

Commitment Impact: Denver Warren To Michigan

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Four-star defensive tackle Denver Warren is a very nice, early get for Michigan in the 2020 class.
Denver Warren

Aurora (Ill.) West Aurora four-star defensive tackle Denver Warren made a lot of Michigan fans happy when he decided to commit to U-M on July 2. As a rising junior, the 6-3, 300-pounder is the No. 15 defensive tackle and No. 213 overall player in the country. As a 2020 prospect, it's tough to see exactly how Warren will fit in at Michigan down the line but here's how things shake out as of right now.

