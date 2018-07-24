Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School three-star all-purpose back Eric Gray's involvement with Michigan changed over this course of his recruitment but it really heated up in June resulting in a commitment on July 1. The 5-10, 185-pounder has put up ridiculous numbers in high school and he had an insane offer list because of it. As a rising senior, Gray is considered the No. 9 all-purpose back in the country and the No. 21 player in the state of Tennessee.