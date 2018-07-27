When Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star wide receiver Kalil Branham committed to Michigan it surprised some. The 6-1, 190-pounder picked up his offer from the Wolverines and essentially committed on the spot. It's tough to track a player's recruitment when an offer isn't reported and, since Branham's first public acknowledgment of a Michigan offer was that he was accepting it, people were a bit shocked. Nevertheless, Branham, the No. 57 wide receiver in the country, got the ball rolling for U-M in the 2020 class and is a nice start for the Wolverines staff.