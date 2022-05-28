Contenders & Pretenders: Five-star Nyckoles Harbor names his top seven

Here is a look at which programs are the real contenders in Harbor's recruitment and which ones are the pretenders.

Five-star Nyckoles Harbor named his top seven schools on Saturday evening. Georgia , LSU , Maryland , Miami , Michigan , South Carolina , and USC made the cut for the track superstar out of Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll.

USC and Michigan have been doing very well with Harbor lately. His USC visit made a major impact and the Trojans now have a solid foothold. Michigan has always been a big school for Harbor because his mother is big fan of the program. Everybody had a good time when they visited this past fall for a game.

South Carolina was on Harbor early in the process and they haven't let up. His visit to the campus left a lasting impression and the Gamecocks built strong relationships with Harbor and his family while they were there. Expect him to return for a visit at some point prior to the season.

LSU is a big school for Harbor because of his relationship with defensive line coach Jamar Cain. Harbor first met coach Cain when he was at Oklahoma and they really hit it off. On top of that, Harbor is very familiar with the LSU track program and that is expected to be a major factor in his recruitment.

Harbor has been to the nearby Maryland campus countless times and he's closer with that program than any on his short list. He has many connections to the team and the school but the Terps still have their work cut out for them if they hope to keep pace.