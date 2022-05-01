 TheMaizeAndBlueReview - Contract details for each Michigan draftee
Contract details for each Michigan draftee

Brandon Justice • TheMaizeAndBlueReview
Senior Editor
@BrandonJustice_
Senior Editor covering Michigan athletics at-large for The Maize & Blue Review on the Rivals network. Follow my betting coverage on The Wolverine Den. Trying to be more like Ted Lasso. 25.

Michigan had five former players drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft between Thursday and Saturday, including first-round picks Aidan Hutchinson and Daxton Hill.

The details on each draftee's contract are public, so let's look at what the former Wolverines will be making as rookies in the league.

All contract information is from Spotrac's NFL Draft Contract Tracker.

Aidan Hutchinson

Drafted: Round 1, Pick 2 by Lions

2022 cap: 6,493,343

Signing bonus: $23,153,372

Total value: $35,713,386

Daxton Hill

Drafted: Round, Pick 31 by Bengals

2022 cap: $2,121,275

Signing bonus: $5,665,501

Total value: $11,667,014

David Ojabo

Drafted: Round 2, Pick 45 by Ravens

2022 cap: $1,438,022

Signing bonus: $2,932,088

Total value: $7,909,121

Hassan Haskins

Drafted: Round 4, Pick 131 by Titans

2022 cap: $878,055

Signing bonus: $692,218

Total value: $4,352,218

Andrew Stueber

Drafted: Round 7, Pick 245 by Patriots

2022 cap: $725,899

Signing bonus: $83.598

Total value: $3,743,598

---

