Contract details for each Michigan draftee
Michigan had five former players drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft between Thursday and Saturday, including first-round picks Aidan Hutchinson and Daxton Hill.
The details on each draftee's contract are public, so let's look at what the former Wolverines will be making as rookies in the league.
All contract information is from Spotrac's NFL Draft Contract Tracker.
Aidan Hutchinson
Drafted: Round 1, Pick 2 by Lions
2022 cap: 6,493,343
Signing bonus: $23,153,372
Total value: $35,713,386
Daxton Hill
Drafted: Round, Pick 31 by Bengals
2022 cap: $2,121,275
Signing bonus: $5,665,501
Total value: $11,667,014
David Ojabo
Drafted: Round 2, Pick 45 by Ravens
2022 cap: $1,438,022
Signing bonus: $2,932,088
Total value: $7,909,121
Hassan Haskins
Drafted: Round 4, Pick 131 by Titans
2022 cap: $878,055
Signing bonus: $692,218
Total value: $4,352,218
Andrew Stueber
Drafted: Round 7, Pick 245 by Patriots
2022 cap: $725,899
Signing bonus: $83.598
Total value: $3,743,598
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @GoBlueMcCue
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!