A reoccurring question, regardless of Michigan's success running the ball, is will this be the year the Michigan passing game opens up?

Since Jim Harbaugh's arrival in Ann Arbor there has been obsession with the quarterback position and the passing attack of the Wolverines, more so in a modern college football where teams are passing more than ever. However, while some programs like Wisconsin are rejecting their stereotypical Big Ten roots and adapting an air raid offense, Michigan has bucked the trend, building an offense that starts behind a dominant offensive line and looks to bend the will of its opponent by running the ball.

It's hard to argue with the strategy. Back-to-back wins over rival Ohio State, back-to-back Big Ten Championships, and back-to-back College Football Playoff berths. Again, all behind the nation's best offensive line coached by Sherrone Moore.

Moore, the leader of the offensive line resurgence takes over the Michigan offense as sole offensive coordinator in 2023.

Michigan returns a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball, including its starting quarterback JJ McCarthy and one of its top receiving targets Cornelius Johnson. On a recent appearance on In The Trenches, Johnson talked about the Michigan offense, and the untapped potential of the passing game.

"That's something we want to connect on early and often," Johnson said. "Whether it's the very first game of the season until the end of the season, we want to be able to be hitting on all of our shots and have good timing on all of our routes."

The point Johnson is making is worth pointing out. You could argue, Michigan DID open up the passing game last season, it simply didn't execute. Michigan struggled with deep passing out the gate in the Big Ten schedule, with McCarthy going 1 for 8 on passes of 20 yards or more vs Maryland. A trend that would continue through most of the season, with McCarthy only completing 21.8% of deep throws heading to Columbus.

On last year, Johnson said Michigan is only looking forward.

"Maybe there could've been a couple of different factors last year, that's something we're not really focused on." The Wolverines seemingly dialed up deep pass plays at the right time, the biggest issues seemed to be receivers taking the wrong route, McCarthy overthrowing the receiver, and drops.

"It really just comes down to basic execution and trust, knowing which guys are going to be where and having the trust in those guys. Knowing those are the ones who will be able to get it done."

Johnson's not wrong. The question isn't really about whether the offense will see any identity change with Moore solo at the wheel, that might not even be a question. Michigan isn't going to abandon its identity that has helped it beat Ohio State and win the Big Ten, it just needs to execute better. In fact, when it comes to beating Ohio State, last season Michigan started to turn a corner in the passing game against the Buckeyes.

With Ohio State daring Michigan to go deep McCarthy met the challenge and was 3 for 7 for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns against Ohio State, one of those big touchdowns to a wide-open Johnson. It was a game to remember for Johnson, 4 receptions for 160 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"I wouldn't want it any other way. You're right, definitely, when you look around you see those big stage games, it kicks in a little bit more."

McCarthy would continue to excel with deep passing, finishing the stretch of Ohio State, Purdue, and TCU with 438 yards and 5 touchdowns on deep passes.

Johnson is Michigan's most experienced receiver, the leader in every statistical category, and now in his 5th season in Ann Arbor. Johnson knows he can only control what he can control, and he is focused on being the best he can be in 2023, but he also understands the natural leadership role he must take on.

"For me to be the best leader I can be, I value showing it through my plays but also taking guys underneath me. Say, for example, get out of practice and about to go get some extra work with the quarterbacks or maybe get some extra catches or maybe even go in there and get another lift in after hours. Bring someone with you. Bring a young guy with you."

