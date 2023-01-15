Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson has an extra year of eligibility remaining from the 2020 season exemption. He has decided to not enter the NFL Draft and will instead return to Ann Arbor to play for the Wolverines in 2023.

Johnson led Michigan in receiving in 2021 but was second behind Ronnie Bell this last season. Johnson had a team-high 6 touchdowns in 2022. His 32 receptions for 499 yards produced a team-high 15.6 yards per reception. Johnson's 13 career touchdowns leave him only 4 behind cracking the top 10 in Michigan history. In his first 4 seasons, Johnson has played in 46 games including 31 starts.

Johnson entered Michigan lore with his legendary performance against Ohio State last season. He had 4 receptions for 160 yards including two game-breaking touchdowns, one for 69 yards and one for 75.

Johnson returns to lead a once again deep and talented wide receiver room.

Two players so far have left Ann Arbor. Michigan's leading receiver Ronnie Bell is heading to the NFL Draft and sophomore WR Andrel Anthony has transferred to Oklahoma.

Returning along with Johnson will be Roman Wilson who is likely to play primarily in the slot again in 2023. The other outside receiver spot could be Wilson, but many expect Darrius Clemons will get his opportunity to start. Clemons is a unique talent at WR, combining size and speed for the perfect compliment outside Johnson. AJ Henning and Tyler Morris will be fighting for reps as well.

There are lots of talented players looking to break through into rotation behind Johnson next year including Amorion Walker, Peyton O'Leary, Cristian Dixon , and another crop of talented freshmen in Semaj Morgan, Karmello English, and Frederick Moore.



