The big storyline for Nebraska as it heads into its home clash against Michigan is the overall health status of quarterbacks Jeff Sims and Heinrich Haarberg heading into Saturday.

Sims started two games for the Huskers to start the season and has played only a single snap in the interim. For Haarberg, he did not finish the game against Louisiana Tech which puts head coach Matt Rhule in a mighty conundrum.

Rhule spoke about the quarterback situation earlier in the week with reporters.

“I play the guy I think gives us the best chance to win," Rhule said. "It’s unique in that, I have a guy that was the starter, that couldn’t finish the game, really. And I have another guy that was the starter this past game that couldn’t finish the game. I have two quarterbacks that couldn’t finish the game. For me to sit up here on a Monday and say ‘this is what’s happening’ – this isn’t gamesmanship. Both guys do the same thing, really. My job is to get everybody ready.

"Chubba (Purdy) was going into the game as the number three, and he was down there at the end of the game, playing. We get Chubba reps. Everything we do is reps, reps, reps, reps, reps, reps, reps, because I don’t know who the hero is going to be this week. I don’t know who the hero is going to be next week. We just try to split the reps because we get so many reps because we’re always doing multiple drills. It’s the Nebraska way, and we do it, so that helps us, as opposed to most teams.”

Now, as things sit on Thursday, it appears that both Sims and Haarbeg have practiced all week for the Huskers, which typically bodes well for game-time availability.

Could the Wolverines see both quarterbacks in some fashion?

That certainly appears to be the case.

"Both guys have practiced all week. I wouldn't say Jeff is 100 percent. He looks good, but in terms of moving and sliding within the pocket," Rhule said. "Heinrich has looked good. How much can he completely open up and all those things, I don't think we'll know until game time. But there have been no restrictions on him. They're both trying to get ready to practice tomorrow and we'll be ready to probably use either one of them or both of them as needed."