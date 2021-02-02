Sound Mind Sound Body is one of the premier training programs for top high school football players across the country. From camps and 7v7 tournaments to SAT prep and tutoring, Sound Mind Sound Body is fully invested in the future of kids around the Detroit-metro. After spending some time coaching at Detroit King, former Michigan defensive back Deon Johnson teamed up with Curtis Blackwell, who most recently served as Michigan State’s Director of Recruiting, to form Sound Mind Sound Body in 2004. “We’ve been mentoring young student athletes for 20 years now and helping them get ready for college,” Blackwell said. “It’s all about college readiness and making sure young people have the skills to survive on a college campus. When we first started doing camps, it was for exposure and offers. Now, we want our guys to be ready when they get there. We try to travel around, compete, visit and network.”

The Sound Mind Sound Body 7v7 travel team, Max Ex, is loaded with top talent from across the city, including a plethora of Michigan targets. No name is bigger than five-star 2022 Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South cornerback Will Johnson. The No. 11 overall prospect in the country and son of the aforementioned Deon is a must-get for the Wolverines next cycle. After all, Johnson can completely take away his side of the field and start as a true freshman. “Will is a lengthy prospect who can play on or off coverage,” Blackwell said. “He has excellent ball skills. He’s been around the game of football and loves it. His uncle played in the NFL. His dad played at Michigan. He loves the process of being a player. He works and watches film. He’s a multi-sport athlete. He would probably be a mid-major basketball player. He’s also an above 3.5 GPA student. "With his pedigree and his bloodline, you get a kid that understands what it’s like to be a college student athlete. The recruiting process can contaminate a lot of young people, but Will is always even keeled about it."

Max Ex also features another key Michigan target in the secondary in four-star 2022 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High athlete Dillon Tatum. One of the more versatile prospects nationally, Tatum was originally recruited by major programs as a running back. However, Tatum really came along as a playmaker in the secondary this season and led West Bloomfield to a state title. “Dillon has been in our program since the eighth grade,” Blackwell said. “His dad was a track star and my fraternity brother. Dillon can play safety, corner, nickel or running back. He loves the weight room. He loves to run. He’s a worker. He’s one of the fastest guys in the state in the 400m. He could probably be a college sprinter in the 200m or 400m. He can go. And he’s a great student as well.” Tay’Shawn Trent is yet another intriguing target high on Michigan’s recruiting board. The Rivals250 wide receiver from Eastpointe (Mich.) High also offers position flexibility and has a super high ceiling.