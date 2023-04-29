While some pundits might consider the Dallas Cowboys' selection of Michigan's Mazi Smith as a potential 'reach' with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cowboys organization believes they got their man.

The excitement inside the organization was palpable during Smith's introductory press conference, as Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy likened selecting Smith to Christmas.

"It's like Christmas," McCarthy said. "When you look at all the work that goes into it, going back to his [Official] 30 visit, and just what a great fit he is for us … I just want him to be himself. He is a great fit for us."

The Cowboys' front office also feels the same as McCarthy, as the organization believes they got exactly who they were looking for with the selection of the former Wolverine.

"We tell these young men, like Mazi, you're here for a reason [on an Official 30 visit]," said Executive Vice President and Director of Player Personnel Stephen Jones. "We have a sincere interest in you. As you know, most of our picks have come out of that group of 30. He's very comfortable and you can just see his energy.

"You can see it in his face that he loves ball, he loves everything about it. All the coaches that met with him agree that he'd be a great fit in this organization, and for him to fall down there to us and for us to have the opportunity to pick him, I feel like Mike. I feel like it's Christmas."

Smith is ready to continue where he left off in Ann Arbor, as his potential on the field is just beginning to scratch the surface.

His goals and intentions are clear, he is serious about helping the Cowboys stop the run.

"I know they have a bunch of dogs," said Smith. "I know that they value what they have up front. I know that they have stars at every level of the defense. I know that they brought me in to stop the run, and to be a big, dominant physical presence on the inside. It's my job to be [exactly] that."