Alabama DL Damon Payne coming home, transfers to Michigan

Former Alabama defensive lineman and Belleville native, Damon Payne has transferred to Michigan.

Payne was a top-50 player in the 2021 class out of Belleville. Payne considered Michigan, but ultimately chose to commit to Alabama.

Payne redshirted his freshman year and then played in limited action as a sophomore. Payne has been a rotational player for Alabama the last two seasons. He posted 31 tackles, including three tackles for loss and three forced fumbles playing for the Tide.

Payne has one year of eligibility remaining and will add crucial depth to the defensive tackle group in Ann Arbor.