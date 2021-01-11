Juwan Howard and Michigan Wolverines basketball is off to a hot start so far this season, touting a 10-0 overall record and 5-0 mark in the Big Ten. The Maize and Blue took down two ranked opponents, No. 19 Northwestern (85-66) and No. 16 Minnesota (82-57), last week, turning the heads of national media members. Consider ESPN analyst and former college basketball coach Dan Dakich impressed. He has the Wolverines in the nation's top tier and as a national title contender. "I’ll tell you what, Michigan’s as good a team I’ve seen all year," Dakich said when appearing on The Huge Show. "I haven’t done a Gonzaga game, but if you’re going to give me Michigan, Baylor, Gonzaga and Iowa, I’ll give you the field to win or get to the Final Four. Those four teams are pretty good. "I'll tell you what, Michigan is fun as hell." RELATED: Michigan PG Signee Frankie Collins 'Best Player on The Court' In Showdown With Emoni Bates RELATED: Analysts Weigh In On Michigan Basketball's Dominant Start To Big Ten Play

Michigan Wolverines basketball is off to a 10-0 start to the season. (AP Images)

Every Big Ten team goes through its trials and tribulations during the course of the season, even the contenders for the regular-season crown. The champion will likely have five or six losses when it's all said and done. While acknowledging all of that, Dakich loves how Michigan is playing right now and projects the Wolverines to keep the good times rolling going forward. "They’re going to lose. Somebody is going to beat them," Dakich said. "But I’ll tell you this: They’re playing at a high level right now. They went back and forth, and Maryland hit some shots in the game I did. But when you’re a really good team, it seems like the basketball time, 40 minutes, is the perfect amount of time to expose the other team, if that makes sense, because over the course of 40 minutes, Maryland — particularly without Darryl Morsell — wasn’t going to play with Michigan. They kept it close in the first half, but over the course of 40, you weren’t doing that. "And then [against Minnesota], that was a destruction against a team that is very inconsistent but very talented. That was over early, and you never felt, even at halftime or anywhere else, that this was going to be anything other than an ass-beating, truthfully. And I’m not saying Minnesota’s a good team — they’ve played inconsistently — but Michigan made ‘em look sick." The analyst said he's been impressed with all of the different weapons the Wolverines have, including fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith, a Columbia transfer. "I love Mike Smith, man," Dakich said. "I think Mike Smith is really good for that team, perfect." "Michigan [is the best team in the Big Ten]," Dakich added. "I think they’re the most complete team I’ve seen. They can score on anybody, they can beat anybody. If it’s Iowa and Michigan on a neutral site, it’s probably a pick ‘em kind of game, if you’re looking at point spreads. Right now, the team is Michigan."

