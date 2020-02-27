The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball defense was surprisingly bad against Wisconsin tonight, with the Badgers shooting 54 percent overall and 48 percent from three in their 81-74 win. This comes after U-M had held four of its last five opponents to 39.7 percent shooting or worse, with UW’s 54 percent mark being the highest any team had shot against Michigan since Minnesota hit 54.9 percent of its shots on Jan. 12.

Michigan Wolverines basketball sophomore guard David DeJulius is averaging 7.1 points per game this year. (AP Images)

“No excuses,” freshman guard Franz Wagner began tonight. “That can’t happen, and that’s why we lost today. [Junior guard] Eli [Brooks] is one of our best defenders on the team and brings it every night, so that [not having him due to a nose injury] hurt us. “That was still a winnable game without him; we didn’t do the stuff we’d worked on the last few days in practice. We didn’t communicate well enough, and the energy in the first half was horrible. “[Wisconsin redshirt junior guard D’Mitrik] Trice had a heck of a game, but that’s not why we lost. He hit a couple open ones early on and then got comfortable. “We have to be ready from the jump and not let him get into a rhythm. It was about not being ready mentally and not communicating well enough. “They move well off the ball, so we needed to switch and talk, and we didn’t do that. I wish I had an explanation, because it just can’t happen.” Sophomore guard David DeJulius — who didn’t receive a starting role in Brooks’ absence, but played 20 minutes — echoed much of what Wagner said as well, focusing on how the Wolverines didn’t come out of the gates with the appropriate intensity.