David DeJulius On Tonight's Loss — 'I Feel Like This Will Be A Wakeup Call'
The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball defense was surprisingly bad against Wisconsin tonight, with the Badgers shooting 54 percent overall and 48 percent from three in their 81-74 win.
This comes after U-M had held four of its last five opponents to 39.7 percent shooting or worse, with UW’s 54 percent mark being the highest any team had shot against Michigan since Minnesota hit 54.9 percent of its shots on Jan. 12.
“No excuses,” freshman guard Franz Wagner began tonight. “That can’t happen, and that’s why we lost today. [Junior guard] Eli [Brooks] is one of our best defenders on the team and brings it every night, so that [not having him due to a nose injury] hurt us.
“That was still a winnable game without him; we didn’t do the stuff we’d worked on the last few days in practice. We didn’t communicate well enough, and the energy in the first half was horrible.
“[Wisconsin redshirt junior guard D’Mitrik] Trice had a heck of a game, but that’s not why we lost. He hit a couple open ones early on and then got comfortable.
“We have to be ready from the jump and not let him get into a rhythm. It was about not being ready mentally and not communicating well enough.
“They move well off the ball, so we needed to switch and talk, and we didn’t do that. I wish I had an explanation, because it just can’t happen.”
Sophomore guard David DeJulius — who didn’t receive a starting role in Brooks’ absence, but played 20 minutes — echoed much of what Wagner said as well, focusing on how the Wolverines didn’t come out of the gates with the appropriate intensity.
“We didn’t bring the energy from the start,” he noted. “When you get down 10 or 12 points against a good team, you have to do everything right from there on out.
“I was surprised by that [our lack of energy], because we had had some good practices leading up to the game. It’s for sure part of it [Brooks being out], but it’s all about a next man up mentality.
“Eli is a great asset to our team and we missed him.”
Sophomore forward Brandon Johns started with Brooks out, meaning the Maize and Blue had four players who stand 6-7 or taller in the starting lineup (Wagner and Johns at 6-8, junior forward Isaiah Livers at 6-7 and senior center Jon Teske at 7-1).
“We had opportunities to take advantage with that lineup with a lot of big bodies who can move well,” Wagner explained.
“We played very good with that lineup, but it’s not my decision [in regards to whether or not we’ll see more of it] moving forward.”
Tonight’s loss isn’t necessarily as discouraging as the four-game skid Michigan endured in January, especially when considering Wisconsin has now won five in a row and six of its last seven.
U-M’s January struggles (the team went 2-5 during the month) led to a 6-2 mark during February, with tonight’s loss to the Badgers perhaps serving a similar role for the stretch run.
“I think this will be a wakeup call for sure,” DeJulius admitted. “We responded from our rough patch, and I don’t think this will be any different.
“We have our rival at their house on Sunday, and they beat us the first team so we’ll have to bring it.”
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook