David Ojabo's progression is a lesson in patience, trust and dues paid

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Patience is everything for Michigan defensive lineman David Ojabo in his pursuit for greatness on the football field. Coming into Ann Arbor as a raw prospect, he waited for his moment to take the reigns over from the linemen above him on the depth chart.

Now, his moment has arrived and he didn't waste any time putting his stamp on the title as the next under-the-radar defensive end to make waves with the Wolverines.

It all started with mutual trust.

"My coaches put me in the best position possible," Ojabo told reporters on Tuesday. "I just go out there and execute. It's all trust. Sometimes you can be hesitant but you just can't do it, man. You just gotta trust whatever coach put in front of you is going to work, that play. Most times it does. That's all it is."

On top of making physical gains in the weight room, Ojabo's football knowledge has made incredible strides during the three years he's been on campus.

That increased IQ has made a direct impact on his game. Just how much has it increased?

"Tremendously," Ojabo said. "That's what I've been putting an emphasis on, just honing on the details of football and not just relying on my athletic ability. I think it's showing, I'm now understanding what different formations mean and just what the game is all about. It's helping me."

Ojabo has had to wait his turn. He paid his dues and he's learned from some NFL-quality players before him.

There was never any angst, never an ounce of impatience or frustration that he wasn't seeing the field.

For he knew that his moment would come. He just needed a little time.

"I knew I was here for a reason," Ojabo said. "I paid my dues. There were people like Josh Uche and Kwity, look at them right now, both making an impact in the league. I'd be a fool to come in thinking I'd play over them or split time with them. They're first and second-rounders. I just knew when my time comes to just take advantage of that.