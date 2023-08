Senior quarterback Jadyn Davis out of Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC, has been tabbed as the 2023 pre-season player of the year by NCPreps.com.

Davis, a 6-foot, 186-pound junior has been an outstanding student-athlete for the Chargers under Coach Chad Grier. Last year, he helped Providence Day to a NCISAA state championship and finished the season completing 221 of 305 passes for 3,425 yards with 43 touchdowns. That performance in 2022 earned him several player of the year awards in North Carolina including the 2022 Arnold R. Solomon Award as NCPreps.com top player.

He is a 5-star recruit from Rivals.com and has verbally committed to play football at Michigan.