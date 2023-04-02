Michigan quarterback Davis Warren came out victorious for the Maize team during the Wolverines' spring game, leading the team on a game-winning drive that culminated in a successful two-point conversion to Peyton O'Leary to win the game in the dying moments.

As someone who is battling for his position on the depth chart, Warren was pleased with what he was able to showcase on the field despite the weather conditions making it difficult to do all the things he wanted to.

"Felt good," Warren told the media after the game. "Not the easiest conditions in the world to throw the football around. Like Coach Harbaugh said in the pep rally, we don't really care what the weather is. We're just going to go out there and do our thing and not let it affect us. Would love to have a couple back, probably. Just proud of the way we fought and finished. I felt like going down early, going down at the end there and find a way to push through. Fourth down and six, being able to hit P on that ball was huge.

"Proud of the way we battled and found a way to win. Nothing is perfect in the spring game, different guys you're throwing to. Different whatever. Found a way to get the win. Better than last year where I had to eat hot dogs. Very excited about that."

Even with a vast majority of the offensive stars for the Wolverines being unavailable for the spring game, the Wolverines showed just how deep this team is on both sides of the ball with any player being capable of making a play when needed.

Once the offense hits its stride come fall, the versatile approach has Warren believing the offense is going to be difficult to stop.

"I think we can do it all," Warren said. "Of course, J.J. and the whole quarterback room are super confident to be able to throw the ball down the field. Led by Coach Campbell, he's done a really good job with us. You guys know, we can pound the rock with anybody. This o-line, we've got guys transferring in and guys coming back, just a really deep group there and they're going to be really tough to stop.

"That two-headed approach, I can't wait to see it develop here as we move into summer and fall camp. It's going to be really awesome."