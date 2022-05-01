 TheMaizeAndBlueReview - Daylen Baldwin signs UDFA deal with New York Giants
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-01 13:26:50 -0500') }} football

Daylen Baldwin signs UDFA deal with New York Giants

Josh Henschke • TheMaizeAndBlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

It appears the last member of Michigan's draftable crop of players has found a home in the NFL.

Former Wolverines receiver Daylen Baldwin has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the New York Giants according to multiple reports.

Baldwin, a transfer from Jacksonville State and Michigan native, finished his lone season in Ann Arbor with 17 receptions for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

