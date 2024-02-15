DB coach Stephen Adegoke returning to Texans after accepting Michigan job
A wild coaching cycle continues in Ann Arbor. After being offered and accepting the defensive backs coaching position for Michigan Football, Stephen Adegoke has reversed course and will instead return to the Houston Texans.
Adegoke had previously been a graduate assistant for Michigan in the 2021 season before joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2022 and following DeMeco Ryans to the Texans for the 2023 season.
Head coach Sherrone Moore had multiple top candidates for the job, and attention is expected to turn to Lousiana Defensive Coordinator LaMar Morgan.
Former Michigan Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter has highly recommended Morgan. Morgan was part of Minter's staff at Vanderbilt. Morgan has more than a decade of experience coaching each and all positions of the secondary. He has been a defensive coordinator for the past two seasons.
Other candidates include Toledo cornerbacks coach Corey Parker who coached high school football in the Detroit area for 15 years before joining Toledo.
