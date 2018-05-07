Defensive end Michael Fletcher has an extensive offer sheet and he's entering an important stretch of his recruitment. The Flint (Mich.) Carman Ainsworth star is visiting a Big Ten school on Monday and has three official visits set up for June.

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

"Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Purdue has been hitting me up a lot lately," Fletcher said. "Alabama has been texting me a lot too.

"I'm going to Michigan State on Monday," he said. "I'm taking my grandmother with there and that'll be her first time there. If she likes it there it definitely moves them to a great position. She's the woman in my life and she's the one that got me here. I'm really comfortable and really cool with Coach Dantonio and coach Bullough from Michigan State.

"I have three official visits set up right now," said Fletcher. "Wisconsin is June 1st through 3rd, Kentucky is June 13th through 15th, and Michigan will be June 22nd through 24th.

"Wisconsin is Wisconsin," he said. "There is nothing hidden up there. They are who they are. They're tough and hard-nosed and I really like that. It's fun to play football in that defense.

"Kentucky is a great atmosphere and a great culture," Fletcher said. "I feel comfortable there with all the coaches and players I talked to were great. I'm definitely excited to get back down there.

"Coach Mattison at Michigan and I are pretty close," he said. "I'm pretty comfortable with him. We just talk and I'm real with him and he's real with me. That's my guy. I like how they run their team and the atmosphere there is all about football. They take it very serious. They didn't do as well as they should have last year but you can tell they're getting better and are learning from their past mistakes.

"I definitely want to commit before the season so I can just play my senior year and focus on my team and I doing the best we can," said Fletcher. "This will be the last time we play together and I owe it to them to give it my all."