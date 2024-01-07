Over the last three seasons, Michigan football has prided itself on physicality and running the football. It's a tactic that the Wolverines have nearly perfected, and it's led the team to a 39-3 record over the past three seasons and a spot in this year's National Championship Game.

Having fantastic talent both on the offensive line and at running back has certainly helped the ground-and-pound strategy succeed, and Michigan will look to ride the backs of its offensive line and Blake Corum one more time on Monday night.

In 2021 and 2022, Michigan won the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the best offensive line in the country, and although it didn't win the award in 2023 — ironically enough, Washington won it — there hasn't been a drop-off in success in the run game.

Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer noted the success of Michigan's rushing attack on Sunday morning.

"We know what Michigan's done with their running game and their offensive line and just how it controls the tempo of the game," DeBoer said. "The physicality — I've always felt that if your offensive line has got that physical presence to them, your whole team probably has that physical presence as well, because that's what they're going against each and every day in practice."

DeBoer said he feels like they've faced some challenges in the Pac-12 throughout the season, but he suspects Michigan will have the best rushing attack of any team the Huskies have played this season.

"I think there are some experiences that we've been through where we've been challenged against teams that really pride themselves on being physical and running the football," DeBoer said. "I do think that Michigan is a different animal when it comes to that, just as far as what their intentions are and how well they execute. A lot of credit, again, to everyone up front on their offensive line and their running backs."

Surprisingly, DeBoer went on to talk about how important the run game will be for his team's high-powered, air-raid offense in Monday's game.

"The running game is critical, not just what Michigan's trying to do but what we are as well, to be able to offset anything as far as them attacking Michael [Penix Jr.] and just keeping away from being in a one-dimensional type of spot where it's obvious pass downs all the time. The run game helps you keep ahead of the chains. And Dillon Johnson for us is that guy, just like Blake [Corum] is for them."

Although the numbers aren't astronomical, Michigan has had its way with the rushing attack this season. Corum has obliterated Michigan's single-season rushing touchdowns record, and he just recently broke the all-time record for rushing touchdowns by a Michigan player.

And even when Corum and the rushing game aren't at their best — which isn't often — Michigan still has Donovan Edwards to lean on, too.

In order to contain Corum, DeBoer said Washington will need to be gap-sound and physical to keep up with the Wolverines.

"It's going to take guys just physically tough, physically tough, but also we're going to have to really execute," DeBoer said. "We can't be missing gaps as far as defensive line doing their own thing or linebackers doing their own thing."

"And you've got to know where your help and support's at. And just everyone doing their job and doing it at a high level. That's what it takes to be able to hang in there and do a good job against a team that runs a football like Michigan does at such a high level."

Corum has scored a touchdown in all 14 games this season, and he'll look to make it a perfect 15-for-15 on Monday night in Houston.