Denver Broncos, after a handful of futile tries, has finally found a new head coach to lead the franchise and we know it won't be Michigan's Jim Harbaugh who will be the guy.

After rumors persisted that Harbaugh and the Broncos are in talks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Broncos and New Orleans Saints are working on a compensation package that will allow Sean Payton to become the new head coach of the franchise.