Hunter Dickinson embraces underdog mentality amid NCAA Tournament run

As Phil Martelli watched Hunter Dickinson pour in a career-high 33 points during Michigan’s rout of rival Michigan State three weeks ago, a realization dawned upon the Wolverines’ third-year associate head coach.

The more Dickinson jawed back and forth with Spartans’ coach Tom Izzo and the Michigan State bench, the clearer Martelli’s epiphany became.

“If it does not work out in basketball, I dare any of you to deny me this fact: He will be a WWE villain,” Martelli said, alluding to Dickinson’s arrogant persona. “He won’t be a good guy. He’ll be a villain. He will sell a lot of tickets for WWE.”

Martelli has coached college basketball for more than 40 years. Dickinson, the Wolverines’ dominant 7-foot-1 All-American center, probably checks in towards the top of his all-time trash talker list. Dating back to his freshman year, he’s never lacked the courage to speak his mind. He has offered candid evaluations of other teams, coaches and fan bases — namely former Maryland coach Mark Turgeon and the Illinois fan base.

Last year, Dickinson’s talk aligned with the Wolverines’ play. They began the season as an unheralded Big Ten team before clinching an outright conference title, NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed and Elite Eight berth. This season’s story followed an opposite trajectory, beginning with a No. 6 national ranking before Michigan found itself on the NCAA Tournament bubble come March.

But now, the Wolverines are one of just two Big Ten teams still standing after advancing to the Sweet Sixteen. With a win over No. 2 seed Villanova on Thursday night, they can advance to their second straight Elite Eight.

And Dickinson isn’t shying away from letting the other Big Ten teams know.

“This (regular) season was definitely not the best, not the way that we wanted to (go),” Dickinson said in San Antonio on Wednesday. “Other fans definitely let us know that, particularly Michigan State, Illinois, who else? Ohio State. Who else? There was another team in there. Who was it? There was one more. Oh, oh, the team down in Madison, the red and white team, they definitely let us know how they felt about our season.

“We heard those ‘NIT’ chants. They were hurtful. They definitely hurt. It’s funny how they’ll be watching us on Thursday back in their cribs.”

Dickinson’s comments echoed a similar sentiment to his postgame message on Saturday. After Michigan upset No. 3 seed Tennessee, he was quick to remind reporters that some believed the Wolverines should’ve been on the wrong side of the bubble on Selection Sunday.

Now, they’re preparing to tip off the second weekend of March Madness.

“Making it to the Sweet Sixteen is, as literal as it is, sweet because nobody believed in us,” Dickinson said after beating the Volunteers. “Everybody thought we shouldn’t be in the tournament. And now people that were hating on us are going home and about to watch us next week.”

As a double-digit seed, Michigan will be viewed as a dark horse for the rest of its NCAA Tournament run, however long that may be. But as Dickinson and the Wolverines embrace an underdog mentality after overcoming regular season struggles, that only plays to their advantage.

And as Michigan presses on, it will rely on its villain.

