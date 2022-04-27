Dickinson is fine-tuning his game in preparation for junior season

On Monday night, hours before the deadline for college players to withdraw their names from the NBA Draft, Hunter Dickinson announced his decision to return to Michigan for his junior season.

Two of Dickinson's teammates, freshmen forwards Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate, entered their names into the draft pool while retaining their eligibility. Dickinson did the same thing last year after his freshman season before ultimately deciding to return for his sophomore year.

In an interview on the MGoBlue podcast Defend The Block, the Wolverines' superstar center broke down his decision to return to Ann Arbor.

"The reason why I didn’t do it (test the NBA waters) was I felt like I knew I wanted to come back and give it one more shot. I feel like if I did that, I would’ve done it half-heartedly. I told (Michigan head coach) Juwan (Howard) I wanted to focus on next season and focus on getting better. I knew my heart wasn’t with that at this moment," Dickinson said. "I told (Diabate & Houstan) stories about what it’s like. It was a ton of fun for me. I had a bunch of fun flying out to NBA teams and working out for them and the G-League combine. I’m happy for them to be able to experience that and see what it does for them."

In his sophomore season, Dickinson improved in most statistical categories. He went from 14 points per game to 18, 7.4 rebounds to 8.6, and 0.9 assists to 2.3. Even his offensive and defensive ratings rose nearly 10 points. And his most noteworthy improvement was his outside jumper; he was 0-for-4 from beyond the arc in 2020-21 and 21-for-64 (32.8%) a year later.

Despite the improvements, Dickinson knows there's still a higher ceiling for him to reach, and upon making his decision to return, he's laid out a set of goals for next year.

"I feel like I shot the three decent. I remember telling people before the season that I can shoot 32-percent from 3, at the worst, and I ended up at around 32.9, so I knew it," he said. "Next year, I’m trying to get above 35-percent, aiming for 40, but 35 for sure."

He's learning by watching professional big men expand their offensive games.

"One thing I’m working on is the mid-range jump shot. I’ve been watching the NBA, and guys like (Joel) Embiid and (Nikola) Jokic are able to get a lot of easier buckets and not do so much work with that mid-range jump shot. Being able to score like that takes a lot of wear and tear off your body. "

And he's not neglecting his defensive presence, either.

"Defensively, I feel like I have more potential as a rim protector. Something I’m really focused on next year. I want to average at least 2.5 blocks a game," he said. "First half of the season, I was more passive with blocking shots. When I got more aggressive, it went up—trying to be more of a presence and a better defender for my team. Fine-tuning my game, trying to improve everything. That’s what this summer is all about."

Michigan has one of the more recognized strength & conditioning programs in the country, directed by longtime program guy Jon Sanderson.

Dickinson is keying in on building his body for his third season in the conference.

"I’m trying to work on my body more, perfect it and sculpt it. Trying to get ready for another season of Big Ten basketball, and if you don’t take care of your body, you’ll get beat down and punished for a whole season," he said. "Perfecting my back to the basket and down-low game, fine-tuning it. You can always improve in that area. Adding moves to my arsenal that I can use for counters."

Last season, the Wolverines underperformed despite a deep run in the NCAA Tournament that ended with a loss in the Sweet 16 to Villanova.

Michigan's preseason top-five ranked team finished as a bubble team that many didn't believe deserved its tournament bid.

“All these teams that had way better regular seasons than us, they didn’t win their conference finals or lost in the Round of 32. If we’re really thinking about it, we had a more successful season than them, technically. I was thinking about it like, dang, it wasn’t really that big of a disappointment of a season," he said. "Obviously, we were preseason top-five and had so many expectations & goals going into the season, and we didn’t meet any of those. But that tournament run defined the season for me."

In an eight-point loss to the Wildcats, Michigan played its most poor offensive game of the postseason, scoring 55 points as a team that averaged 72.6.

That game has stuck in Dickinson's mind since the buzzer hit.

“We still felt like we should’ve won that game. I still get upset with myself about how I played. I feel like if I would’ve made a couple of more shots, we would’ve won," Dickinson said. "I was so happy that we were able to have that run. Obviously, still fell short of our goal; I still felt we should’ve won that game.”

Dickinson will return for his third year as a Wolverine, one where the expectations will remain as high as last year, and the result is, hopefully, better than another tournament loss deep in the race for a title.

"Time to build this thing up. Teach the new guys the Michigan culture and what we’re about ... get better one day at a time, and try to get ready for what we think is going to be a special season next year."



