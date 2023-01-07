It's been an up and down season for the Michigan basketball team so far. After the lowest of lows — a home loss to Central Michigan — Michigan got back on track with a two-game winning streak. The Wolverines defeated Maryland and Penn State at the Crisler Center before taking on their rival, the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing on Saturday.

Michigan was coming off two of its best games of the season, beating both the Terrapins and Nittany Lions by double digits. The Wolverines were hoping to ride the built momentum and manufacture a win in the Breslin Center, but it didn't happen. Quite the opposite, actually.

After 20 minutes of basketball, Michigan had just 18 points on 26.9% shooting and nine turnovers. The momentum was completely lost, and Michigan, quite frankly, looked lost as well.

Tarris Reed Jr. led the team in points in the first half, and the starting five combined for just 13 points. It was the lowest-scoring half of the season by five points, and nothing was working offensively for the Wolverines.

"We didn't come out with the energy that we needed to," Dickinson said after the game. "And that really kind of set us back."

Late in the first half, Michigan went through a stretch where neither Dug McDaniel or Jett Howard were on the floor, which Dickinson mentioned may have been a cause of the problems.

"It makes it tough," said Dickinson. "It's something that the young guards are going to learn from. We need them, especially this year without [Jaelin Llewellyn]... We need them very badly, and I think they'll realize how they can learn from this and take in on and just be a little bit smarter out there.

The seven-footer isn't too focused on this loss, because he knows there's still a lot of games left to be played.

"It's game four of 20, so we're good," he said.

Of course, Dickinson was referring to the Big Ten schedule. Overall, the Wolverines drop to 9-6 on the season, but they still maintain a 3-1 mark in the Big Ten, which is currently tied with four other teams.

A nice four-day break awaits before Michigan hits the road again to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes have had a rough start to the season, and they sit at just 1-3 in the conference so far.