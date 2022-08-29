Michigan cornerbacks DJ Turner and Gemon Green currently sit as the Wolverines' top-two defensive backs on the depth chart. While that position, like so many others on defense, is interchangeable at times, Turner and Green will see a good portion of the snaps during Saturday's game against Colorado State.

The two defensive backs have walked away from training camp with a sense of being better because the top spot on the depth chart is always up for grabs and nothing is ever guaranteed.

For Green, the competition with Turner is always a friendly one but the duo will always try to keep each other motivated.

"Just pushing each other at practice and everything," Green said. "Whenever I'm having a bad play, he'll turn me up sometimes and make me go crazy. Every single time he makes a play, I want to make a play. We just bring each other together, for real."

Turner has seen Green in a lot of ways in training camp. From ball placement to creating more turnovers, the goals aren't necessarily exclusive to Green alone.

Regardless, the respect the two share for each other is noticeable.

"We're focusing on ball skills a lot and that would be the biggest thing I've seen him grow in," Turner said. "I'm just excited. We push each other every day and we can't wait to touch the field this year."

---