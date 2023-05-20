DraftKings Big Ten win totals
With summer here and much of the big football transfer moves completed, college football rosters have largely taken shape.
Las Vegas and sportsbooks are already taking futures bets on the 2023 season. While it is no perfect science it is an interesting way to look at potential projections for the next season, since Vegas isn’t in the business of losing money.
DraftKings recently released their season over/under win projections for all of college football. We’ve complied those projections to see how the Big Ten Standings would shake out.
Big Ten East
Michigan: 10.5 (Over -105, Under -115)
Ohio State: 10.5 (Over -105, Under -115)
Penn State: 9.5 (Over -130, Under +110)
Maryland: 7 (Over -105, Under -115)
Michigan State: 5.5 (Over +130, Under -150)
Indiana: 3.5 (Over -135, Under +115)
Rutgers: NA (not on the board)
Nothing shocking here, in fact these projections are the exact same standings finish for 2022.
The basement stays the same, with Rutgers (no projections), Indiana, and Michigan State. The Spartans line could move down with the under starting to become a tilting favorite.
Maryland stays stuck in the middle chasing Penn State many think is poised for a big year. They’ll need to pick off at least one of Michigan or Ohio State are the split favorites to once again play for the Big Ten East crown and eventual conference Championship at the end of the season.
Big Ten West
Wisconsin: 9 (Over +125, Under -145)
Iowa: 7.5 (Over -145, Under +125)
Illinois: 6.5 (Over -135, Under +115)
Minnesota: 6.5 (Over -125, Under +105)
Nebraska: 6 (Over -120, Under +100)
Purdue: 5.5 (Over +105, Under -125)
Northwestern: 3.5 (Over -125, Under +105)
Some movement in the West with three new head coaches including big name hires Luke Fickell at Wisconsin and Matt Rhule at Nebraska.
Ryan Walters is the first time head coach at Purdue and the odds say they will take a step back after winning the West in 2022. Northwestern was arguably the worst team in college football last season so 3.5 would be an improvement.
Odds don’t think Rhule’s first season will get Nebraska back up to the top and also think Bret Bielema’s Illini or more likely to slide back then compete for the West again. Same with PJ Fleck and Minnesota.
The battle for the West appears to be between Fickell’s Wisconsin and Iowa now led by former Michigan QB Cade McNamara. Iowa’s 7.5 to break .500 and Wisconsin’s 9 to win the division shows that the East is still king in 2023. Hopefully we will see more division balance with the addition of USC and UCLA in 2024.
---
