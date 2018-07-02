Aurora (lll.) West Aurora junior to be four star ranked defensive tackle recruit Denver Warren (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) decided to give the University of Michigan his verbal commitment and announced his decision via his Twitter account. Warren discusses his decision here.

"Michigan just felt like home to me," Warren said. "Both my Mom and I really felt at home when we visited Michigan. Michigan is a place where I can go in and work hard and get a great education and a great college experience."

Warren, who also considered Illinois, Minnesota, Cincinnati and Penn State pointed towards his recent Michigan unofficial visit as a key in his decision.

"The visit to Michigan played a big part. l was able to learn more about the academics at Michigan and the support that they offer along with the importance that the football programs places on academics overall. Michigan just offers the best from academics to athletics along with having a great winning tradition. After my visit I just knew and felt that I wanted to be a part of the Michigan program."

Warren , who is one of the top in-state ranked names in the Class of 2020 discussed why he decided to make such an early verbal commitment to the Wolverines.

"People talk all the time about when I know I've found the right school that I would know it. I definitely know it and feel it and I just wanted to make my decision. Michigan just feels like the right place for me and it's the best overall fit for me. Why wait to make a decision when I already know I want to go to Michigan."

Was making an early verbal commitment part of Warren's recruiting plan?

"It honestly just sort of happened to be honest. I really didn't have any sort of plan. I just felt that after my visit to Michiigan and talking it over with my Mom and the rest of my family and coaches that I was ready to make my decision."

Warren is also excited to be able to just focus on his upcoming junior season.

"I'm really excited for the season. I just want to keep working hard and help us take the next steps in getting West Aurora to a state title."

Denver Warren is verbally committed to Michigan.

No one brings you more Land of Lincoln's top prospects first than EDGYTIM.com

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today