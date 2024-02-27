After serving a six-game academic suspension for road games, Michigan starting point guard Dug McDaniel is set to rejoin the Michigan basketball team for road games, effective immediately. Michigan head coach Juwan Howard announced the news on Tuesday.

"Dug is making good progress and has done what we've asked him to do to this point," Howard said. "With that being said, he will be rejoining the team on the road. We have appreciated his efforts and those who have been supporting him."

McDaniel originally announced his suspension via Instagram in mid-January. He self-reported the suspension as six games, but Howard quickly noted that the suspension would be an indefinite one, with McDaniel's academic progress being constantly monitored.

In the end, it does end up being a six-game suspension for McDaniel, who will rejoin the Wolverines on the road. It's already a lost season for Michigan — and it's shaping up to be one of the worst seasons in program history — but McDaniel's return to the road will give the Wolverines a better chance of winning down the home stretch of the regular season.

The Wolverines went winless during McDaniel's six-game absence, losing by an average of more than 20 points per game.

Michigan will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey to take on Rutgers on Thursday, followed by a road trip to Columbus on Sunday. McDaniel will be available for both contests.

Howard and the Wolverines are currently in last place in the Big Ten and have already secured a bottom four seed for next month's Big Ten Tournament.