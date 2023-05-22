The career arc of former Michigan wing Duncan Robinson is something to behold, as the Miami Heat forward passes another NBA great in the franchise's record books.

During Sunday's victory over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, Robinson needed five triples to pass LeBron James' record of 123 playoff three-pointers,

He did that by going five-for-seven from beyond the arc and finishing the game with 22 points, now becoming the Heat's all-time leader in playoff three's.