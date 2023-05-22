Duncan Robinson passes LeBron James in Miami Heat record book
The career arc of former Michigan wing Duncan Robinson is something to behold, as the Miami Heat forward passes another NBA great in the franchise's record books.
During Sunday's victory over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, Robinson needed five triples to pass LeBron James' record of 123 playoff three-pointers,
He did that by going five-for-seven from beyond the arc and finishing the game with 22 points, now becoming the Heat's all-time leader in playoff three's.
Robinson made comments after the game about the record.
"Man, it’s humbling in a lot of different ways,” Robinson via Bleacher Report. “Never would I have imagined this for my journey, but just trying to take it in stride and not take it for granted. Just enjoying the moment and maximizing every opportunity I get.”
The Heat are currently up 3-0 on the Celtics and are on the brink of another NBA Finals appearance.
