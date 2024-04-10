Dusty May appears to have filled out his staff now, with Wednesday night's hire of Justin Joyner. Joyner comes from Saint Mary's, where he served as director of operations, an assistant coach and the associate head coach.

Joyner spent seven seasons with Saint Mary's before accepting the Michigan assistant coaching job on Wednesday night.

He played his college basketball at UC Santa Barbara from 2006-11.

According to the Saint Mary's website:

"With his extensive playing experience, coaching expertise, and dedication to the game, Justin Joyner continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the success of the Saint Mary's men's basketball program, both on and off the court. His leadership and commitment to excellence serve as invaluable assets to the Gaels as they strive for continued success in the competitive landscape of college basketball."

Joyner recently appeared on Silver Waves Media's '2024 100 Rising Stars: Men's Mid Major Assistants' list. During Joyner's seven seasons with the Gaels, the team tallied a record of 171-60.

He helped Saint Mary's earn the No. 1 seed in the 2024 WCC Tournament, and the Gales earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament before being knocked out by Grand Canyon.

He will now join Mike Boynton Jr. and Akeem Miskdeen as the three assistant coaches.