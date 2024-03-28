The press conferences, photo ops and interviews all appear to be over — it's time for Dusty May to get to work as Michigan basketball's head coach. May held his introductory press conference on Tuesday afternoon at the Junge Champions Center, and he spoke for nearly 30 minutes, fielding reporters' questions about himself, the program, NIL, etc.

Now, though, the job becomes much more difficult. It's not as simple as just answering questions and talking about plans to turn the program around — it's time for action.

One of the first things May will be tasked with doing is building a roster and a staff. As of right now, Michigan's staff is still fully in tact, but May has hinted at bringing some of his own coaches from Florida Atlantic.

"There will be a combination of new staff — of staffers coming with me [from Florida Atlantic]," May said in his introductory press conference. "Once again, I'm going to be very thorough and make sure the right guys are in the right spots for this place, for this program."

Saddi Washington has reportedly been linked to the opening at Detroit Mercy, so it's likely that there will be turnover on the staff before practices begin in the fall.

Meanwhile, the roster is not only the heart and soul of the team, but it's also the area that needs the most work.

Michigan currently has just four scholarship players on the team — Nimari Burnett, Terrance Williams II, Jace Howard and Will Tschetter — as well as two signed class of 2024 recruits in Christian Anderson Jr. and Durral Brooks.

George Washington III has left the option to return to Michigan open, but May will still need to add a lot of talent through the portal to field a roster for next year's team.

May even went so far as to say in a live interview on Big Ten Today on Wednesday that he's not even sure all the current players on the roster will be a fit.

"I asked all of the current players to give me and the staff a couple weeks on the court, and then we can figure out if it's the right fit for them and it's the right fit for us."

"I'm gonna get to know [the players on the team]," May said. "If they want to be a part of the program and they fit, then they'll be here. If not, then we'll help them with whatever's next. We have a lot of work to do with roster construction and roster development."

The road ahead may be daunting for not only May but also for Michigan fans, who undoubtedly know that a lot of change is ahead in the upcoming weeks and months.

Luckily for Michigan fans, though, May is dedicated to his work.

"I don't have a lot of hobbies," May said. "I wake up every day starving to get better. ... I'm obsessed with trying to become a better teacher and coach."