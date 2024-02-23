It's February, but that isn't too early for some 2024 football season betting lines. Michigan is looking at one of the more difficult schedules in the country next season. With Big Ten expansion bringing four former Pac-12 teams to the conference and Michigan getting an early non-conference game against Texas, it will be a much more difficult path to the playoff for the Wolverines next season. FanDuel has released some early betting odds for some of the season's biggest games. Let's take a look at the odds they gave for Michigan's biggest matchups.

September 7: Texas (-2.5) at Michigan

Two 2023 playoff teams meet in Ann Arbor in week 2. Texas returns a lot of talent, including its starting quarterback, and will likely start the season ranked in the top 3. Yes, Michigan has a home-field advantage, but only 2.5 points suggest Michigan will be a far better team in transition than many may want to give them credit for.

October 5: Michigan (-11.5) at Washington

Michigan's second playoff matchup is a National Championship rematch with Washington in Seattle. But this rematch is almost in name only. Washington's entire offense is gone, and like Michigan, they have a new head coach. Former Michigan assistant Jedd Fisch takes over the Huskies. The Wolverines are massive favorites on the road.

November 30: Michigan at Ohio State (-7)