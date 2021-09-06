 Early List Of Recruits Set To Visit For Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Washington
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-06 14:33:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Early List Of Recruits Set To Visit For Michigan vs. Washington

Utah linebacker Lander Barton holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Utah linebacker Lander Barton holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on recruits set to visit Michigan this weekend for its clash with Washington.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}