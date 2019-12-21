The early signing period is in the review mirror. However, this is the time to get excited about the future of Michigan football as the Wolverines landed several talented prospects. Here is our list of signing day superlatives.

Massachusetts offensive lineman Zak Zinter signed with Michigan this week.

Best Signee — WR AJ Henning, Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East This was a tough decision since Rivals100 running back Blake Corum is the highest rated commit. However, I honestly feel like Henning is the best recruit in Michigan's 2020 class. He is explosive, versatile and will see the field right away for the Wolverines. On top of that, he brings plenty of 'speed in space' and is a perfect fit for the offense. Expect Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to have a lot of fun with his new toy.

Biggest Sleeper — TE Matt Hibner, Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock Hibner is grossly under ranked on Rivals. The three-star prospect should get an entire star added to his profile. After all, Hibner is a complete tight end coming off a monster senior campaign. He put up multiple 100-yard and multi-TD games this season. He's an excellent receiver and formidable as an in-line blocker. On top of that, Hibner was a stud at defensive end, recording several 15-plus tackle games. Michigan got a steal here.

Most Athletic — LB Kalel Mullings, Milton (Mass.) Academy Mullings did it all for his high school team this year. He played linebacker, running back, wide receiver and returned kicks and punts and was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Massachusetts. While Mullings is coming to Michigan as a linebacker, he was actually recruited at running back by several P5 schools. So yes, Michigan's newest linebacker is pretty darn athletic.

Most Potential — OL Jeffrey Persi, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra At 6-foot-7, 265 pounds, Persi is a towering tackle with so much upside. Persi has the height and athleticism and will certainly add weight once he gets in Michigan's strength and conditioning program. Once Persi puts it all together, he has an opportunity to be a premier left tackle for the Wolverines. Persi is ranked as a four-star prospect, but he has the talent and projection to be a national Top 250 prospect.

Fastest Man — WR Roman Wilson, Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis Nicknamed the Fastest Man in Hawaii, Wilson brings unmatched speed on the outside for Michigan. The three-star prospect can absolutely fly down the field. Need proof? Wilson ran a verified 4.37 40 at The Opening regional in Los Angeles in the offseason. That's blazing fast. Wilson will stretch the field for the Wolverines and be a true vertical threat.

Strongest Man — OL Zak Zinter, Cambridge (Mass.) BB&N At 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, Zinter legitimately looks like a World's Strongest Man competitor. The dude is huge and plays with a mean streak. When I saw him this fall, he served up pancake after pancake and made sure to finish his blocks with authority. A true road grader, Zinter is listed as a tackle but will likely transition to guard, where can truly use his brute strength to his advantage.

Biggest Hitter — LB Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield (Mich.) Former Michigan player and current West Bloomfield head coach Ron Bellamy told me earlier this season: "When Cornell hits you, you feel it." And that's completely true. A natural inside backer, Wheeler fills gaps in a hurry and loves to lay the wood. You can really hear the pads pop when he makes contact. The Rivals250 prospect was the Detroit-metro Defensive Player of the Year and will be a thumper for the Wolverines.

Future Team Captain — DE Braiden McGregor, Port Huron (Mich.) Northern McGregor committed to Michigan over Notre Dame in May and never wavered from his commitment. The four-star prospect became a leader for the Wolverines on the recruiting trail and is still working to help bring more talent to Ann Arbor. McGregor commands respect and is a guy others want to play with. An early enrollee, McGregor will be a big part of Michigan's program for years to come.

The Future Award — DE Aaron Lewis, Williamstown (N.J.) High The Future Award goes to a player that I feel will make a big impact down the line. You might not hear from him now or next year or even the year after that, but Lewis has a chance to be the best defensive lineman to come out of this class. The three-star prospect will add weight to his athletic frame and likely slide inside. Michigan didn't land a true defensive tackle this cycle, but Lewis can be a force as an interior defensive lineman down the line.