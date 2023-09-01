East Carolina is entering Saturday's game with a unique situation as the Pirates will be facing a Michigan program that will be without both its head coach and offensive coordinator out due to suspension.

That leaves the Wolverines with quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell set to call plays on Saturday.

ECU defensive coordinator Blake Harrell is fully aware of the situation that's happening in Ann Arbor leading up to the game but isn't expecting wholesale changes from the Wolverines on Saturday.

"Not much," Harrell said. "Obviously, the new play-caller was at ODU so you go back and look at his stuff a little bit and his background. I don't think it changes who their players are, who their identity is, or what they want to do with the football."

Harrell is also aware of the chatter emanating from Ann Arbor about wanting to be a more balanced offense this season.

Relying heavily on the run last season, Harrell is expecting the run game to be a factor for the Wolverines no matter what, even if the onus is to get the passing game going earlier than usual.

The Pirates are prepared for whatever the Wolverines plan to throw its way on Saturday.

"I think they're going to be who they are and who they have been over the last couple of seasons, which is pound the football," Harrell said. "Obviously, they keep talking about wanting to be more balanced. I think they've been 60-40 run to pass. Obviously, J.J. McCarthy is a really good quarterback and they want to be more balanced 50-50. But, at the same time, they've been very successful doing what they do.

"We've prepared for both, a little bit more passing in the game but, at the same time, preparing for what we see on film is what we're going to get, too."