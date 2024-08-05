Michigan Football's Donovan Edwards and Colston Loveland are on an elite list. The Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation has announced the names on its "watch list" for 2024 Player of the Year award. Edwards and Loveland were the two Wolverines named to the list.

Edwards was one of 11 running backs named to the list, while Loveland was the only tight end.

A player has not won the award since Charles Woodson in 1997 and Desmond Howard in 1991. Both players also won the Heisman Trophy.

Walter Camp, “The Father of American football,” first selected an All-America team in 1889. Camp – a former Yale University athlete and football coach – is also credited with developing play from scrimmage, set plays, the numerical assessment of goals and tries and the restriction of play to eleven men per side. The Walter Camp Football Foundation (www.waltercamp.org) – a New Haven-based all-volunteer group – was founded in 1967 to perpetuate the ideals of Camp and to continue the tradition of selecting annually an All-America team.

