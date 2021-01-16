Eli Brooks Will Miss Today's Game At Minnesota With Injury
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior guard Eli Brooks will miss today's game at Minnesota after he strained his right foot in practice, according to U-M's official basketball twitter account.
He is listed as "day-to-day." Brooks has played in all 11 of the team's games so far and is averaging a team-high 31.2 minutes per game. He is also tallying 8.7 points per outing and handing out 3.6 assists, the latter of which is the second best mark on the roster behind fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith's 5.4.
GAME DAY UPDATE
The Wolverines will be without the services of the "Professor" Eli Brooks for this afternoon's game at Minnesota after he strained his (right) foot in practice; he is day-to-day ...
As coach always says ... NEXT MAN UP#GoBlue 〽️🏀#HailFromHome pic.twitter.com/DkzYkWNxFK
Brooks is also connecting on 37.2 percent of his three-pointers. He has gained a reputation for being a dominant defender, so his absence will undoubtedly be missed today in Minneapolis, especially on that side of the ball.
The Maize and Blue are 11-0 on the year and sit atop the Big Ten standings, and crushed the Golden Gophers 82-57 when the two clubs last met Jan. 6 in Ann Arbor. U-M will next square off with Maryland Tuesday night at Crisler Center, so keep it locked here in the coming days for more on Brooks' health status...
