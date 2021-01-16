 Michigan Wolverines basketball's Eli Brooks will miss today's game with injury.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-16 12:16:27 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Eli Brooks Will Miss Today's Game At Minnesota With Injury

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior guard Eli Brooks will miss today's game at Minnesota after he strained his right foot in practice, according to U-M's official basketball twitter account.

He is listed as "day-to-day." Brooks has played in all 11 of the team's games so far and is averaging a team-high 31.2 minutes per game. He is also tallying 8.7 points per outing and handing out 3.6 assists, the latter of which is the second best mark on the roster behind fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith's 5.4.

RELATED: Film Room: Breaking Down Key Aspects Of Michigan's Win Over Wisconsin

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Howard Eisley, Chaundee Brown On Michigan's Guards, Minnesota

Michigan Wolverines basketball G Eli Brooks
Michigan Wolverines basketball G Eli Brooks hails from Spring Grove, Pa. (AP Images)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Brooks is also connecting on 37.2 percent of his three-pointers. He has gained a reputation for being a dominant defender, so his absence will undoubtedly be missed today in Minneapolis, especially on that side of the ball.

The Maize and Blue are 11-0 on the year and sit atop the Big Ten standings, and crushed the Golden Gophers 82-57 when the two clubs last met Jan. 6 in Ann Arbor. U-M will next square off with Maryland Tuesday night at Crisler Center, so keep it locked here in the coming days for more on Brooks' health status...

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}