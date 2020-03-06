Michigan is looking to add more prospect that fit its ‘speed in space’ mantra on the offensive side of the ball.

Perhaps no recruit in the country would be a better system fit than elite 2022 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei all-purpose back Raleek Brown.

Arguably the top player at his position for next cycle, Brown is a dynamite playmaker that can line up in the backfield or do major damage in the slot. He’s as quick as lightning and a home run threat every time he touches the ball.