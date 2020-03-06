Elite 2022 RB Raleek Brown High On Michigan, Planning To Visit
Michigan is looking to add more prospect that fit its ‘speed in space’ mantra on the offensive side of the ball.
Perhaps no recruit in the country would be a better system fit than elite 2022 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei all-purpose back Raleek Brown.
Arguably the top player at his position for next cycle, Brown is a dynamite playmaker that can line up in the backfield or do major damage in the slot. He’s as quick as lightning and a home run threat every time he touches the ball.
Needless to say, Brown is an early priority for the Wolverines, and UM’s offense is very appealing.
“I see myself playing everything,” Brown said. “I just need to get the ball in space. I feel like I can play slot, outside and running back. I’m looking for a school that uses me like that. Coach Jay (Harbaugh) has told me they want to use me that way.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news