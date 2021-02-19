“It’s fun,” Hill said. “I’m just trying to work on my man coverage, zone coverage and just playing in the open field. I’m just trying to get better. I’m glad I get to do it as a linebacker. I get to run around and have fun.”

On the recruiting front, Hill already has offers in hand from Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, USC and a slew of other top programs.

Right now, however, it’s still early, and Hill wants to take his time with the process.