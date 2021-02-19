Elite 2023 Texas LB Anthony Hill Excited About New Michigan Offer
Anthony Hill is fresh off leading Denton (Texas) Ryan to a state championship this past fall.
But he’s not taking any time off. The elite 2023 linebacker is working on his abilities in pass coverage by playing with Dallas-based True Buzz on the club 7v7 circuit this offseason.
While known as a thumper in the middle, Hill was a playmaker at the Pylon 7v7 tournament in Dallas last weekend and showed off his versatility en route to leading True Buzz to a title victory.
“It’s fun,” Hill said. “I’m just trying to work on my man coverage, zone coverage and just playing in the open field. I’m just trying to get better. I’m glad I get to do it as a linebacker. I get to run around and have fun.”
On the recruiting front, Hill already has offers in hand from Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, USC and a slew of other top programs.
Right now, however, it’s still early, and Hill wants to take his time with the process.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news