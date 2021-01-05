Elite 2023 WR Carnell Tate Shares Latest On Michigan, Recruitment
Carnell Tate is quickly establishing himself as one of top overall recruits in the country in the 2023 class.
While Tate was unable to play his sophomore season this fall due to COVID-19 guidelines in Illinois, the rising wide receiver from Chicago (Ill.) Marist has been practicing and playing with club 7v7 team Midwest Boom.
“It’s been great being able to compete with teammates and against other people,” Tate said. “It’s always good to have work during the offseason, so I’m loving it. Everything has kind of slowed down with recruiting right now.”
Right now, Tate is up to nine offers. Schools like Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Purdue and West Virginia have all entered the race for his services.
NCAA rules restrict contact between college coaches and sophomores, but Michigan assistant Sherrone Moore, who recruits Chicago, kept up with Tate for most of the fall. And Tate plans to get back in contact with him soon.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news