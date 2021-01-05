Carnell Tate is quickly establishing himself as one of top overall recruits in the country in the 2023 class.

While Tate was unable to play his sophomore season this fall due to COVID-19 guidelines in Illinois, the rising wide receiver from Chicago (Ill.) Marist has been practicing and playing with club 7v7 team Midwest Boom.

“It’s been great being able to compete with teammates and against other people,” Tate said. “It’s always good to have work during the offseason, so I’m loving it. Everything has kind of slowed down with recruiting right now.”