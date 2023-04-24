According to the social media accounts of four-star tight end Brady Prieskorn , he is set to make his commitment at 3:15 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

One of the top targets on Michigan's board in the 2024 recruiting class is set to make his announcement official.

Prieskorn is a Top-100 prospect according to the Rivals rankings and has been a long-time target for the Wolverines' staff. Grant Newsome, since taking over as tight ends coach, has made Prieskorn a priority.

"Me and coach Newsome were able to hang out before the (Michigan State game),” Prieskorn told M&BR in November. “We were talking about everything. We just have a great relationship. He told me that I’m a priority for the class and I’m the number one tight end. The whole coaching staff texts me all of the time so that’s great."

Prieskorn listed the Wolverines in a final eight that included Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Penn State and Georgia.