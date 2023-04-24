News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-04-24 15:43:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Elite 2024 Michigan target sets commitment date

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

One of the top targets on Michigan's board in the 2024 recruiting class is set to make his announcement official.

According to the social media accounts of four-star tight end Brady Prieskorn, he is set to make his commitment at 3:15 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

Prieskorn is a Top-100 prospect according to the Rivals rankings and has been a long-time target for the Wolverines' staff. Grant Newsome, since taking over as tight ends coach, has made Prieskorn a priority.

"Me and coach Newsome were able to hang out before the (Michigan State game),” Prieskorn told M&BR in November. “We were talking about everything. We just have a great relationship. He told me that I’m a priority for the class and I’m the number one tight end. The whole coaching staff texts me all of the time so that’s great."

Prieskorn listed the Wolverines in a final eight that included Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Penn State and Georgia.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}