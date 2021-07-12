Elite 2024 OL Papa Ahfua Talks Recent Michigan Offer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Papa Ahfua has already established himself as one of the premier prospects nationally in the 2024 recruiting class.
The rising offensive lineman out of Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea already holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and a handful of other top programs.
Right now, Ahfua is simply letting the process play out.
“I’m not really thinking about recruiting right now,” Ahfua said. “I’m just doing what I have to do on and off the field. When it comes to getting offers, I don’t really brag too much. I like to stay humble. As fast as it came, it can go pretty fast, too.”
Michigan jumped in the mix for Ahfua a couple of weeks ago as it continues to establish a recruiting presence in the Pacific Northwest.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news