Redshirt sophomore Charles Matthews picked up an early foul only 1:16 in, but freshman Jordan Poole spelled him and hit a quick triple from the top. Michigan center Moritz Wagner scored four of the Wolverines’ first nine points inside, and it was 9-4 at the first TV timeout.

Michigan senior shooting guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman hit U-M’s first triple at 15:25 to make it 12-4. The Wolverines were getting very good looks early and taking advantage against both the Aggies' man and zone defenses.



Abdur-Rahkman’s drive and finish at 13:35 put the Wolverines up an even 10, and little-used guard Ibi Watson’s corner three forced an A&M timeout at 12:07 with U-M up 19-6. U-M’s lineup of Watson, sophomore center Jon Teske, grad senior Jaaron Simmons, fifth-year senior Duncan Robinson and Abdur-Rahkman expanded the lead to 22-8 when fifth-year Robinson nailed a triple on a friendly bounce.

It was all working for Michigan when sophomore point guard Zavier Simpson tripled from the top, then notched a coast to coast finish off a steal to make it 27-10. Junior center Moe Wagner’s three made it 30-12 at 9:10, and the strong U-M contingent at Los Angeles' Staples Center started a ‘Let’s Go Blue!’ chant.

The Wolverines responded with a stop and a Matthews triple to make it 33-12 and force another A&M timeout.

U-M continued to pour it on. Robinson scored on a drive to the hole and then in transition. Matthews hit a free throw line jumper against the zone, and it was 39-16 at the 6:45 mark.

Wagner’s corner triple made it 42-18 at 5:40 and had the big German chirping.

The Aggies scored the next five points to cut it to 21, but Simpson drove and scored, and Matthews set up Abdur-Rahkman from the corner in transition to push it to a game high 26-point lead, 49-23.

The Aggies then left Robinson alone from the corner on an inbounds play, and the lead ballooned to 52-23 when he nailed it.

A&M guard T.J. Starks nailed a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer to end the half on a 5-0 run for the Aggies, but Michigan still led 52-28.

Wagner led Michigan with 14 points, while Robinson added 10, Simpson nine (with five steals) and Abdur-Rahkman eight. The Wolverines had 14 assists on 20 made field goals, made 10-of-16 threes and held the bigger Aggies to six offensive rebounds and 37.5 percent shooting, and they forced 10 turnovers while suffering only one.

SECOND HALF

Texas A&M’s Robert Williams extended the Aggies' run to seven straight with a putback dunk before Wagner answered inside on a set play on the other end.

Consecutive triples from Wagner and Abdur-Rahman blew it back open, 60-32 at 18:23.

A&M started to press, and it worked. The Aggies scored the next five in a game of small runs, and cut it to 60-39 on a Tyler Davis finish. Abdur-Rahkman’s floater ended the run at 17:00, and Simpson pushed it back to 64-39 with a drive and finish.

Matthews continued to play well for the Wolverines. He scored inside three times in the first 6:30 and finished, including an and-one that pushed it to 71-46 at 13:30. He did it again after an A&M bucket.

Abdur-Rahkman went to work inside for the Wolverines and scored the next six at the rim, keeping U-M comfortably ahead. It was 79-57 at 7:11, and destiny seemed to be on Michigan’s side.

The Aggies finally cut it to 20 on a score inside, and to 18 on another finish at the rim with 6:00 remaining. Abdur-Rahkman ended that run, too, with a triple from the left corner, and Matthews pushed it to 88-65 with another short jumper.

Michigan closed it out at the line, also getting an alley-oop from little-used Austin Davis and a triple from walk-on C.J. Baird, to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2014.

Abdur-Rahkman led the Wolverines with 24 points, while Wagner added 21 and Matthews 18. Simpson added 11 with five assists, five rebounds and five steals, and Robinson scored 10.