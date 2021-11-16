Emily Kiser comfortably stepping into new starting role

There's been a lot expected out of Emily Kiser so far into her senior year.

But it's not like she didn't ask for it. In fact, she's been reveling in it.

“She’s had an unbelievable career for us here and she’s just getting better and better,” Michigan women's basketball head coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “With the more experience she’s been getting, she’s more comfortable too."

Standing on the court of the Center Center in discussion with reporters following last Saturday's win over St. Francis Brooklyn, Kiser would let out a laugh when told that she was one point away from reaching her first collegiate double-double.

A missed free throw would make the difference of the omitted feat. Kiser played 17 minutes and finished with three field goals and a career-high 12 rebounds which surpassed her previous total of nine in the season-opener against IUPUI.

The native of Noblesville, Indiana, is fourth in the Big Ten in rebounding at 10.5 per game.

Kiser's quick work on the glass through the early part of November indicates a plush transition from bench contributor to maintaining a familiar presence down low. The increased minutes comes following the departure of graduated forward Hailey Brown.

At 6-foot-3. the length and vertical ability of Kiser has allowed her to clean up around the boards as well as take pressure off of returning All-American Naz Hillmon when guarding opposing bigs. The tandem duo have combined for an average of 32 points per game and 40 total rebounds this season.

“(Emily) has such a high basketball IQ,” junior Maddie Nolan said. “We always know, if I get that back, Emily’s gonna be there to help us. It’s huge to have that trust in your teammate.”

Added Barnes Arico: "I think (Emily's) been showing in the last few games of how to rebound the basketball and that’s something our team needs. So she’s been doing a great job of that and I’ve been really impressed."

Shooting has also become a focal point of Kiser's nurturing as a regular starter. In the game against IUPUI, Kiser went 2-of-5 from the three-point line for a team-high in the overtime victory.

Kiser's teammates know just how good of a spot-up shooter she can be and understand that with a non-traditional big running the floor offensively can open up opportunities from outside the paint. The Wolverines' bread-and-butter continues to be points scored down low with 52 recorded on St. Francis Brooklyn.

“That’s the thing we’ve talked about this week is just having confidence for [Kiser] to shoot,” Nolan said. “We talked about Emily needing to score in order for us to be successful and I think she really took that and went with it.”