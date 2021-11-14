Erick All and Roman Wilson talk touchdowns against Penn State

One week it was Cornelius Johnson. Another week it was Andrel Anthony. On Saturday it was Erick All and Roman Wilson. Who steps up to make the big play in the receiving corps is on a seemingly weekly rotation, and Michigan head coach Jim Haraugh has no problem with that. “It's certainly the type of team that you don't know who it's gonna be. Is it gonna be you that makes the big play? Is it gonna be you that really steps up this week? We talked about that on Friday, right Roman? Is it gonna be you, Roman?” Harbaugh asked. “You don't know who it is but it's the kind of ball team, when you're on a ball team and you just know somebody is and you know, you're confident that it'll be you that steps up when it's your time to do that.”

It was Erick All’s touchdown that effectively ended the game, but it was Roman Wilson’s two receiving touchdowns prior to All’s score that allowed Michigan to even have a potential game-winning drive.

Wilson’s first touchdown came on 1st-and-10 from Penn State’s 21-yard line. He beat his man to the inside and never gave up his positioning, outrunning Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to the end zone. “(Cade) threw the ball before I was even looking,” Wilson said. “That was probably the best ball--I mean, he throws a lot of good passes--at least I’ve caught from him. It was beautiful.”

His second touchdown came on 1st-and-goal from Penn State’s 1-yard line. Wilson feigned inside as though he was blocking, then hopped and slid into the end zone, all while keeping his eyes on McNamara, who had just pulled the handoff from running back Hassan Haskins. “I don’t think originally I was supposed to get the ball. It just happened to work out that way,” Wilson said.

In discussing the catch again later, he added, “I saw the corner come up. I knew that was part of the read, like he might give me a chance. I kind of knew but I’m just grateful he threw to me.”

Wilson summed up his contributions in a way that echoes Harbaugh. “It was just being ready when my name’s called,” Wilson said. “You never know. I feel like I’ve been focused more about this game throughout the week, just more locked in to the gameplan.”

As for All, a lingering high ankle sprain had more of an impact on his play than the eye can discern from just watching his 47-yard go-ahead touchdown reception. All felt he was about 80% healthy heading into the game; he woke up with soreness this morning and went into the game thinking he would test himself in pregame warmups and see whether he was healthy enough to play.

Of course, he was, but the injury was never far from his mind, whether it was Penn State players talking--one, linebacker Ellis Brooks, told All they’d scouted him and knew about his ankle injury, and that he wasn’t going anywhere--or whether it was All feeling sore whenever he ran.

It even popped into his head on his 2nd-and-9 reception that went 47 yards for the score and put Michigan up 21-17. “I don’t know (if I thought I’d score) because when I caught it and cut up my ankle kind of tweaked and I was pretty worried about being able to be fast enough to get there but it was wide open,” All said. “Feel like anybody could have made the play, it just happened to be me.”