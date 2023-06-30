The hype train for Michigan football only continues to collect steam as the football season inches closer.

With many expecting the Wolverines to compete for a national championship this season, the current roster as its constructed has caught the attention of one ESPN analyst who will be ranking the program as the number one team heading into the season.

According to College GameDay host Rece Davis in April, he outlined why he believes the Wolverines are going to be his top team.

“Michigan has a proven quarterback that I think is going to improve greatly this year,” Davis said. “They’ve got the best cornerback in America in Will Johnson. They've got some transfers on both lines of scrimmage, including a pass rusher, that should shore up some of the things they've lost. They've done a really good job in the transfer portal the last couple of years, particularly on the lines of scrimmage. They've got their running backs coming back, a couple of wide receivers that might even be bigger threats. A transfer tight end from Indiana, I believe."

“I think if I had to fill out the ballot right now based on what I know, you know, the type of production I know I’m going to get, I think I’d put Michigan No. 1.”